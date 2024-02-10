Throwback Trivia: Did you know Mahesh Babu had THIS big condition before marrying Namrata Shirodkar?

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni are the most dynamic yet powerful couple in the industry. They both met each other on the set of their 2000 film Vamsi helmed by B. Gopal and dated for almost 5 years before tying the knot. Since then, Mahesh and Namrata have been truly and madly in love with each other.

But, did you know that before marrying Namrata and Mahesh kept a condition for each other?

Mahesh and Namrata kept condition before marriage

During an interview with YouTube journalist Prema, former Miss India shared that before marriage Mahesh asked her to quit the film industry and become a proper housewife. “Mahesh was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other," she said.

Later, Namrata spoke about her condition that since she grew up in Mumbai, Mahesh Babu had to initially move into an apartment to make her comfortable as she didn't want to live in his bungalow.

“We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai, and I didn't know how I would fit into these huge bungalows. I used to get scared so he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition that if I'm going to come to Hyderabad, I will live in an apartment". Namrata quoted.

Mahesh Babu wished Namrata on her birthday

On the occasion of Namrata's 52nd birthday, the Bharat Ane Nenu star shared a beautiful picture of Namrata along with a heartfelt caption that read, "Grateful for another year filled with love and togetherness. Thank you for making my every day better (eye with hearts emoji) Have a rocking 2024!!"

Mahesh Babu on the work front

Mahesh Babu has returned from Germany recently where the actor was reportedly undergoing strength training for his upcoming film with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli . Mahesh also posted a few pictures from the gym as well as his outdoor training with his trainer. The film is touted to be an action-adventure drama set in the backdrop of the African jungles.

