Mahesh Babu turns 49: Daughter Sitara shares unseen photo with superstar dad on his birthday, says ‘All the little things you do…’

Mahesh Babu, one of the most loved actors in South cinema, turned a year older today, August 9, 2024. While his massive fan base across the country has poured down numerous wishes for the superstar, it is none other than his beloved daughter, Sitara’s birthday wish that melted hearts.

Taking to her Instagram account the star daughter dropped an unseen picture with her father, wherein she adorably rested her head on his shoulder. While Mahesh looked handsome in a black tshirt, Sitara on the other hand looked pretty in a red frilled dress.

However, it was her special birthday note for her Nanna that became the icing on the top. Expressing her happiness and gratitude, Sitara penned “Happy Birthday, Nanna! I’m so grateful for all the little things you do to make me smile, from our little adventures together to just being there when we need you by our side. I hope today is filled with everything you love and more!! @urstrulymahesh.”

A month back, on July 20, 2024, Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara celebrated her birthday. And to mark the special day, the Telugu icon dropped a candid picture of his little one, as she turned 12.

Along with his post, Mahesh wrote a caption, which read as “Happy 12 my little one! @sitaraghattamaneni Have the best day ever. May all that you wish for be yours! Shine bright, like the star you are.”

For the unversed Sitara Ghattamaneni is one such star kid who enjoys incredible popularity even before her debut. The little lady is quite an active social media user and often shares glimpses of her life and work to her fans.

