Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara reveals her first paycheck; has one advice for Gen Z

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is a name that needs no introduction at all. Sitara has already garnered immense fame and popularity on social media for motivating and inspiring young content creators.

Now, in a recent update, The Mahesh Babu Foundation, run by Sitara Ghattamaneni has announced that they will extend support to a bunch of social media influencers in collaboration with The Telugu Digital Media Federation. Have a look!

Sitara Ghattamaneni's bright initiative for social media influencers

During an interactive session, Sitara said, “We are thrilled to partner with TeluguDMF to extend our support to the social media influencer community. As a foundation, we believe in empowering individuals and making a positive impact on society.”

Sitara further mentioned that the collaboration aims to provide health-related benefits to needy social media influencers so that they can get access to essential medical care and support.

During the interaction, an influencer asked Sitara about her first paycheck which was used to donate some cycles to girls. She, in response, said, "I love education, and I feel like every kid needs the same, and that made me think towards giving something for the kids."

One influencer also asked Sitara about what advice would she give to the new generation of influencers who have started their career on Instagram. The star kid replied, “Don't be afraid to try something new, and come out of your comfort zone.” One influencer also asked Sitara if she would like to pick any one role of your dad (Mahesh Babu) which one would it be? Sitara mentioned that she would love to play Sitharama Raju from the 2010 fantasy drama Khaleja.

One of the influencers also asked Mahesh Babu's daughter about young folks turning into influencers good or bad, to which Sitara said, “It's good to see a lot of young people turning out as influencers. These young kids do set an example for other influencers."

Sitara also spoke about the precautions that youngsters should take on social media and mentioned that if something is on social media that's not for kids, then it's not at all for kids and it is our responsibility that such stuff should not be touched at all.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming films

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film tentatively titled SSMB 29 has generated a lot of buzz on social media with the news of collaboration on such a large-scale project. Director SS Rajamouli has already set a standard by making massive blockbusters such as the Baahubali franchise and the Oscar-winning RRR.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli hasn't spoken much about his upcoming thriller, but it is going to be a massive one. As per early reports, Mahesh Babu's character in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film SSMB 29 is inspired by Lord Hanuman and the film’s plot is set in the jungles of Africa.