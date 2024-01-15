Makers of Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram file cyber complaint against fake votes

Superstar Mahesh Babu came to the big screens this year with his third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas for the masala action film Guntur Kaaram, released on 12th January 2024.

The film which had received a generally mixed review from critics had seen a bigger box office collection over the past few days but has received a major backlash in BookMyShow ratings, deeming the film with 0 or 1-star reviews.

The makers citing this have revealed filing a cyber complaint against the use of fake votes on their film allegedly using 70,000 fake bot votes with ratings of 0 or 1 aiming a malicious campaign against the film’s reputation.

Makers of Guntur Kaaram file cyber complaint

The film has been receiving positive reviews from the audiences and the alleged orchestrated reaction towards the film is suspected of being the strategy of an unidentified anti-group trying to tarnish the film’s image, according to reports and makers of Guntur Kaaram.

Further, reports suggest, that the Film Chamber has also taken note of the situation and is reportedly preparing to send legal notices to BMS, demanding an investigation into the matter. The makers have called for legal action against the fake vote situation.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram is the 28th film by Superstar Mahesh Babu in his 3rd collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas after the films Athadu and Khaleja. The film revolves around the troubled relationship between a mother and son, where the former deserted her son and went back to live with her father and pursue a career in politics.

The desertion makes the son furious against the mother, also turning out as a massive personality in the region of Guntur. The film further develops into a masala action-comedy that explores their relationship.

The film has Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Prakash Raj, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Eeswari Rao, Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, and many more in key roles with S Thaman composing the soundtrack of the film. The film’s camera is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod with Naveen Nooli editing the film.

