Allu Arjun and Kiara Advani wish Ram Charan on his 39th birthday: Share special posts for global star

Pan-India superstar Ram Charan is celebrating his 39th birthday on March 27, 2024. The actor is known for his commendable performances and high achievements in the industry. His upcoming film's first foot-tapping track titled Jaragandi helmed by S Thaman has also been unveiled.

Now, on the special occasion, his cousin Superstar Allu Arjun has shared his lovely blessings for his favorite cousin Ram Charan on his special day. Have a look!

Allu Arjun's wish for Ram Charan's birthday

On March 27 morning, The Pan-Indian heartthrob took to his social platform Instagram and shared a short reel featuring Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha Reddy, brother Allu Sirish, and cousin Ram Charan from some party. He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to my most Spl Cousin. Love you always.” In the short glimpse, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan were seen doing Naatu Naatu from Ram Charan's sensational blockbuster RRR while enjoying the moment with each other. Many fans and well-wishers have praised the stars for having such a special and unbreakable bond with each other.

Kiara Advani's special wish for Ram Charan

Kiara Advani who will be featuring alongside Ram Charan in her upcoming political-thriller Game Changer also shared her heartwarming wish for the global star. She took to her Instagram account and shared a screenshot from her recently released foot-tapping number Jaragandi and wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest RC!! Here's our MEGA MASS BLAST.. let the celebrations begin.”