After an array of blockbuster films for the Malayalam Film Industry, all eyes were on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham. The film was termed as the next biggest thing from Malayalam cinema, and it sure has lived up to the name. Aadujeevitham has opened to a tremendous response from the audience across the globe, with positive reviews pouring in from all sections.

Adding a bit of cinematic richness to this list, Mani Ratnam shared his thoughts on Aadujeevitham in the form of a private message to director Blessy. Blessy shared a screenshot of the same, thanking Mani Ratnam for his kind words.

Congratulating Blessy on the success of his film, Mani Ratnam wrote, “Congratulations Sir. I don’t know how you managed to pull this off. So much of effort and it is all seen on the screen. Beautifully shot. Various faces of the desert - harsh, violent, calm, beautiful vast, and endless. Great job by you and Sunil. So much effort by Prithvi. Very scary to think that this actually happened. I loved the way the film finishes without getting sentimental. All the very best Sir.”

Mani Ratnam heaps praise on Aadujeevitham

Blessy’s response to Mani Ratnam

Blessy shared the snapshot of the message, with the reply, “Thank you so much Mani Ratnam Sir for appreciating and highlighting the team’s dedication and effort poured into making The Goat Life the movie it is today.”

Advertisement

More about Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham is a Malayalam language film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Leena, and others in key roles. The film has been adapted to the big screens by Blessy, based on Benyamin’s novel Goat Days. Aadujeevitham has been bankrolled by Steven Adams, Blessy, K.G Abraham, and Jimmy Jean-Louis in a joint venture, with AR Rahman composing the music for the film.

Aadujeevitham is based on the true incidents that occurred in the life of Najeeb, a man from Kerala who decided to go to the Gulf to earn money. However, there he ends up herding goats in the harsh desert for years. Najeeb’s desperate efforts to escape the Gulf and return to his hometown form the plot of ‘The Goat Life’.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran EXCLUSIVE: ‘I made Mohanlal sir do a take 17-18 times…’