Master Opening Weekend Box-Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s film is steady BUT needs an upward swing on Sat and Sun

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master has continued with its rock steady run at the box-office as it grossed approximately Rs 19 crore on it’s third day, taking the opening weekend gross total to Rs 84 crore. The three-day net collections of Master stands at Rs 70 crore, with 16 crore plus coming on Friday and it will now be looking at an extended weekend of Rs 100 crore net. Earlier, we had predicted Rs 110 crore extended weekend and that seems a little dicey now. As expected, Tamil Nadu is the best performing circuit for the film contributing Rs 51.50 crore to the total gross collections over the weekend.

TN is followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, however, after a solid start, the market has slowed down with Ravi Teja taking over its audience with his six-day old film, Krack. The distributors of Master in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reached the break even point, however, it’s still wait and watch game for the ones in Tamil Nadu, as the distribution rights were pegged at Rs 60 crore. While the film has recovered almost 45% of it’s investment already, it’s the trend from today that will tell us if it can reach the recovery point for the distributors of Tamil Nadu. The on-ground reports are mixed and what we see over the weekend was sheer display of Vijay’s raw stardom.

All said and done, Master has proved that the audience is hungry for entertainment and a well packaged superstar film will bring back the audience to the cinema halls. It has made a statement that cinema’s are here to stay, and it’s just the matter of right film to revive them in other film industries including Bollywood.

Estimates of Master in Key Markets (Gross)

Day One: Rs 42 crore

Day Two: Rs 23 crore

Day Three: Rs 18.70 crore (Estimates)

Tamil Nadu: Rs 12.50 crore

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 2.50 crore

Karnataka: Rs 1.70 crore

Kerala: Rs 75 lakh

Rest of India: Rs 1.25 crore

Total Gross: Rs 84 crore (Estimate)

Total Nett: Rs 70 crore

