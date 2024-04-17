7 movies like Jawan with powerful narratives to binge-watch

The 2023 movie Jawan is one of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema. While at the heart of this action-packed film lies a relationship between a father and a son, the film also addresses social issues like corruption and gives out an important message. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, the mass entertainer won the hearts of the audiences with its perfect blend of emotions. If you enjoyed the Atlee directorial, here is a list of some movies like Jawan which demand your attention.

7 movies like Jawan for your entertainment:



1. Pathaan (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Writer: Siddharth Anand, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala

Siddharth Anand, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Interestingly, Pathaan released in the same year as Jawan and marked Shah Rukh Khan's grand comeback after an acting hiatus. The film also serves as SRK's entry into the YRF spy universe where he portrays RAW agent Pathaan. Determined to save his country, the spy faces off against Jim, who plans to attack with a deadly virus.

2. War (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

2 hours 31 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Writer: Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala

Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

War is another YRF spy universe movie filled with action and thrill. In the film, Major Kabir Dhaliwal is an agent gone rogue after a mission goes wrong. Kabir’s former student, Khalid, is assigned to track him down and eliminate him.

3. Gabbar is Back (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 8 mins

2 hours 8 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime

Action/Crime Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Shruti Haasan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunil Grover, Suman Talwar, Jaideep Ahlawat

Akshay Kumar, Shruti Haasan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunil Grover, Suman Talwar, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Krish Jagarlamudi Writer: Rajat Arora

Rajat Arora Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Gabbar is Back, a college professor, Aditya, turns into a mystery man by the name of Gabbar, and begins to target corrupt police officers. He takes the law into his own hands to right the wrongs in the society, making it one of the movies like Jawan.

4. Baby (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Danny Denzongpa

Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Danny Denzongpa Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Writer: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

In Baby, a temporary task force strives to locate terrorists and prevent attacks in India. Officer Ajay learns about the plans of a series of dangerous attacks and leads his team on a mission to Saudi Arabia to capture the terrorists

5. Agneepath (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Action/Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit Director: Karan Malhotra

Karan Malhotra Writer: Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra

Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Similar to Jawan, at the core of Agneepath is the relationship between Vijay and his father, who is humiliated and killed brutally by crime lord Kancha Cheena. After growing up, Vijay sets out to take revenge for his father’s death.

6. A Wednesday (2008)

Running Time: 1 hour 43 mins

1 hour 43 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Aamir Bashir, Jimmy Shergill, Deepal Shaw

Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Aamir Bashir, Jimmy Shergill, Deepal Shaw Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Writer: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

A Wednesday can be considered as one of the movies like Jawan on Netflix. In the film, a common man takes matters into his own hands and uses an unconventional method to fight for justice. He goes up against a police commissioner, who is informed about a bomb threat in Mumbai.

7. Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)

Running Time: 3 hours 7 mins

3 hours 7 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Action/Drama/Thriller

Action/Drama/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Rani Mukerji, Johnny Lever, Pooja Batra, Saurabh Shukla, Shivaji Satam

Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Rani Mukerji, Johnny Lever, Pooja Batra, Saurabh Shukla, Shivaji Satam Director: S Shankar

S Shankar Writer: S Shankar, Anurag Kashyap

S Shankar, Anurag Kashyap Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

If you’re looking for movies like Jawan, Nayak: The Real Hero is a must-watch. The lead character, Shivaji, gets the opportunity to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for one day. He has a successful run as he attempts to eradicate corruption. The people around him then force him to join politics properly.

More about Jawan

The stellar cast of Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and more, with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in guest appearances. The film marks SRK’s first collaboration with director Atlee. It received positive reviews from both the critics and the audiences alike, and went on to become a huge success at the box office.

