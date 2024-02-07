Anand Deverakonda starrer Baby to be remade in Hindi; producer spills beans on film's title, casting star kids, more

Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda starrer, Baby, is all set to get remade in Hindi. As per the website Telugu123.com, renowned producer SKN, who is popularly known for films like Taxiwaala and Pakka Commercial, has revealed some details about the project.

SKN has also revealed that Sai Rajesh, who helmed the Telugu version of Baby, will also be directing the Bollywood remake. The title of the Hindi remake has been revealed as Cult Bomma.

While revealing the cast details, the producer said that they are considering some star kids and even newcomers for their grand project. The official announcement for the same will be made soon.

Anand Deverakonda starrer Baby Hindi remake in pipeline

More details about Baby

The romantic drama featuring Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Anand Deverakonda, who is also the brother of popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, garnered immense praise and support from the audience as it left a lasting impression on their minds.

The film also included Viraj Ashwin, Naga Babu, and Sathvik Anand in pivotal roles. Baby is written and directed by Sai Rajesh, the maker of the award-winning film Colour Photo. SKN produced the film under the banner of Mass Movie Makers.

Anand Deverakonda's upcoming films

Anand will be next seen in a Telugu film which is being made under the Studio Green Productions banner. The film will be helmed by Mithun Varadaraja Krishnan. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar, who is gearing up for his acting debut in Rebel.

The puja ceremony for this film was kept a private affair as it mainly included the film’s cast along with Anand’s brother Vijay Deverakonda and crew. It was organised with a small mandap where Anand Deverakonda sought blessings from priests and bowed down before the gods. With this, Mithun marked the commencement of the film’s shooting. The details of the project are largely kept under wraps, though the movie is said to be a 2024 release.

Anand’s brother Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, was last seen in the film ‘Khushi’, and will next be seen in the film Family Star opposite Sita Ramam fame actor Mrunal Thakur. It is set to release on April 5th, 2024.

