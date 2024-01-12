Ayalaan Twitter Review: Here's what netizens have to say about the Sivakarthikeyan film

Sivakarthikeyan led alien comedy, Ayalaan, directed by R Ravikumar is now playing at a theatre near you. The film boasts of a solid ensemble with credible actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu and Sharad Kelkar part of it. Sivakarthikeyan has been very experimental with his choices but has always found great support from his audiences and he would hope that the audiences turn up for yet another different film of his, made for the families.

What Is Ayalaan About

The story of Ayalaan revolves around a lost alien who seeks help to go back to his home. While it bonds with a group of humans, a bunch of hostile scientists seek to thwart it. Sivakarthikeyan essays the role of a cool youngster while Venkat Senguttuvan plays the role of the alien. Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar and others lend credible support.

Reviews for Ayalaan on X (Formerly Twitter)

Sivakarthikeyan is moving up the ranks with every film of his as the next gen star. His movies have strong family sentiment and thus he has developed a loyal family audience that turns up for every film of his. Ayalaan released on the 12th of January 2024 and the reviews for the film have already started pouring. Going by the initial reception, it seems like the Sivakarthikeyan film has hit the bullseye and struck the right chord. Apart from the praises for the performances, Ayalaan is being lauded for some very smooth visual effects work.

Advertisement

Check out Tweets from the Netizens for Ayalaan here:

Ayalaan Shall Heavily Benefit From Positive Word Of Mouth

The word of mouth is very critical for a film like Ayalaan because it is new concept and things can go either way, especially in a clash scenario. Luckily for the makers of Ayalaan, initial acceptance is positive and the visual effects too are not jarring. The long Pongal holidays should positively help this ambitious film cross the line.

Audiences Have A Lot Of Films To Choose From This Pongal

This Pongal is packed with movie releases. Captain Miller starring Dhanush directly locks horns with Ayalaan. Having said that, both films cater to a very different set of an audience. Then there is Merry Christmas which is a bilingual film. There is curiosity around the film in the state of Tamil Nadu because of the presence of a notable star like Vijay Sethupathi, apart from Katrina Kaif. Lastly, there is Mission: Chapter 1 that is also playing in theatres accross the state.

Have you watch Ayalaan? If yes, what are your thoughts on the film?

ALSO READ: Dhanush’s Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran reacts on clash release with Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan