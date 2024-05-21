Varun Sood, known for being a popular personality in the entertainment industry, enjoys a massive ardent fan following. The actor, who has been socially active on digital platforms, recently shocked fans as he revealed getting diagnosed with a concussion. Taking to his social media account, he disclosed this news and shared how he would be inactive for some days.

Varun Sood gets concussion:

Varun Sood has a massive 1.5 million followers on his Instagram. Informing his fans and followers about his traumatic brain injury, he shared a note on his Instagram. Taking to his Instagram story, Varun wrote, "Hey, I have a concussion. Wont be able to respond any messages, been told to avoid screen time. I'll be back soon!"

Take a look at Varun Sood's Instagram story:

What is a concussion?

For the unaware, a concussion is a mild injury to the brain that disrupts how the brain normally works. Usually, it's caused by a fall or hit on the head or by violent shaking. Concussion in other words is called mild traumatic brain injury (TBI).

About Varun Sood:

Varun Sood has been a part of several reality shows and has gained immense fame and success. Over the years, he impressed his fans with his reel and real personality and is loved by many. Varun has been a part of several reality shows such as Roadies: Real Heroes, Ace of Space, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and more. He has been a part of web shows like Karmma Calling and Call Me Bae.

Speaking about his personal life, Varun Sood dated Divya Agarwal for four years before they broke up in March 2022. Back then, the two issued a statement announcing that they were no longer dating each other. “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!” the statement read.

After a few months, Divya found love with Apurva Padgaonkar and got engaged to him in December 2022. While shooting for Karmma Calling, rumors about Varun and his co-star Namrata Sheth being in a relationship surfaced online. However, it is not yet confirmed if the two are dating each other or if it's just rumors.

