Mohanlal skips Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony for THIS reason

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal decided not to attend the grand opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, leaving fans confused. According to reports from the OTT Play, the actor, along with other popular celebrities, was initially confirmed as a special guest for the event. However, his unexpected absence raised eyebrows among followers.

Mohanlal is currently focusing on promotional activities in Kerala and Dubai for his highly anticipated film Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Through a tweet, the actor hinted at his involvement in promotional events by saying, 'Varaar', which literally translates to 'is arriving'. This indicated that he is actively engaged in promoting the upcoming action drama.

Despite facing criticism from some quarters, Mohanlal has maintained his dignity. Meanwhile, some other well-known South Indian celebrities also skipped the event for similar reasons.

Prominent faces at the Ram Mandir inauguration

Meanwhile, Several stars from the Indian film industry, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif, graced the event. Notable filmmakers like Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, and actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit Nene with her husband Sriram Nene, and producer Mahaveer Jain were all present at Ram Mandir's inauguration.

The gathering included renowned personalities like Hema Malini, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Shankar Mahadevan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah, Vipul Shah, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Aadinath Mangeshkar, Anu Malik, and Sonu Nigam. The event saw a diverse array of talent from the Indian entertainment industry coming together.

More About Mohanlal

As Mohanlal continues to achieve success in his cinematic ventures, fans eagerly anticipate the release of Malaikottai Vaaliban and other upcoming projects in his busy schedule. The film is set to hit theaters on January 25 and features an ensemble cast that includes Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manikandan Achari, and several others in prominent roles. The film's trailer was released recently, and received widespread acclaim from fans all over.

Following his promotional commitments, Mohanlal is scheduled to travel to the United States to shoot his next film, L2- Empuraan, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Additionally, the actor is set to make his directorial debut with Barroz: The Treasure of D'Gama, slated for release on March 28. Further, he also has commitments with Jeethu Joseph for a film titled Ram, which will be released in two parts, as well as with director Joshiy for a movie titled Rambaan. The actor is jam-packed with a tight schedule and professional commitments.

