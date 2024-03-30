Ram Charan jets off for summer vacation in Thailand with wife Upasana Konidela and daughter; WATCH

Pan-India sensation Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming film, Game Changer, helmed by Shankar Shanmugam. The actor has been busy with the hectic schedule of the political thriller for many days. Recently, the makers released the first track from the film Jaragandi.

In a recent update, Ram Charan left for a summer vacation with his wife, Upasana Konidela, and daughter, Klin Kaara, who were spotted together at Hyderabad airport.

Ram Charan and family jet off for summer vacation

On March 30, a video surfaced online in which Ram Charan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport along with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara as they were jetting off for a vacation to Samui, Thailand, after a long and hectic schedule of his political thriller film.

In the video, Ram Charan was seen in a black full-sleeve shirt with a combination of black pants along with cool rounded goggles for his airport look.

On the other hand, Upasana opted for a cool, comfy, long white shirt, yellow pants, and dark-shade goggles. However, Klin Kaara was seen wrapped in her mother's arms while moving towards the boarding lounge. They were also accompanied by their favorite pet dog, Rhyme.

Pictures and videos are now surfacing heavily on the Internet. According to reports, Ram Charan will commence the final segment of Game Changer, which is slated to be released in 2024.

Advertisement

More about Upasana and Ram Charan

On the special occasion of Ram Charan's 39th birthday, the couple and their daughter took a spiritual visit to Tirumala Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. During their visit, Ram Charan and her wife and daughter were seen while fans and security personnel surrounded them.

During the same, she covered her daughter's face with a saree and dodged paps smartly from capturing her daughter's glimpse.

Ram Charan's upcoming films

Ram Charan is all set for his political drama Game Change r , which also stars Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Nassar, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and others in pivotal roles. In addition to Game Changer, the Yevadu actor will appear in the tentatively titled sports drama RC16, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada legend Dr Shivarajkumar. Buchi Babu Sana directed the film.

Ram Charan has also teamed up with Pushpa filmmaker Sukumar for their second collaboration, tentatively titled RC17, following their 2018 dynamic thriller Rangasthalam.

ALSO READ: South Newsmakers of the Week: Daniel Balaji's demise, Ram Charan's Jaragandi song to Aadujeevitham release, and more