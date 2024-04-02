Mrunal Thakur-Vijay Deverakonda groove to Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa at The Family Star pre-release event: WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his biggest release of 2024 titled The Family Star opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. The team of Family Star is currently in full swing with promotions across India. They were recently at Narasimha Reddy Engineering College in Hyderabad for a grand promotional event.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced online from the event in which both the lead stars can be seen dancing to the popular song of The Family Star.

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda tap foot together

On April 2, Suresh PR took to his social platform X and shared a video from the ongoing promotional event in Hyderabad in which Mrunal and Vijay were seen doing the steps from the song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa on stage. The stars were accompanied by a group of backup dancers who all shook their legs with equal energy.

The video has already gone viral and fans eagerly wait to see Mrunal and Vijay on screen as The Family Star will mark their first collaboration together.

Vijay Deverakonda- Mrunal Thakur attend press meeting with Producer Dil Raju

The makers of Family Star recently conducted a special press meet event at the Hotel Park Hyatt in Hyderabad, which was attended by the lead star cast as well as renowned producer Dil Raju. Later, Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur were spotted posing for photographers as they made their way to their seats.

Vijay dressed elegantly in a traditional peach kurta and dhoti for the event, while Mrunal wore a white ethnic suit with golden embroidery that perfectly reflected her appeal.

More about The Family Star

Parasuram Petla has directed The Family Star which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film is Vijay's second collaboration with the filmmaker, following their previous achievement, Geetha Govindam. Vijay plays a middle-class Indian man trying to figure out his life. Apart from Mrunal and Vijay, the film also has Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, and many others in key roles.

The Family Star was set to be released during Sankranti this year, but due to a post-production delay, the producers chose a later date. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC). The comedy-drama will hit theaters on April 5, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.

