Nayanthara struggles to get her team in one frame in THIS goofy, fun BTS video

Nayanthara is undeniably one of the most prominent actresses in the country at present. The Lady Superstar has been an active part of the film industry for more than two decades now, and continues to entertain cinephiles around the world.

In the latest update, the actress took to her social media to share a fun behind the scenes video from her most recent shoot. The goofy, delightful video shows the actress trying to get a group photo with the crew of the film. She shared the video with a caption that read:

“The shoot was easier than getting this bunch in a frame”

Nayanthara on the workfront

Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 film, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, helmed by debutant director Nilesh Kirshnaa. The film also featured Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Karthik Kumar and many more in prominent roles. The film was very well received at the time of release.

Recently, Annapoorani made the headlines for the wrong reasons however. The film was removed from its online streaming platform, following official complaints being lodged against the film. The complaints mentioned that the film promoted love jihad, as well as that a character misinterpreted the Ramayana to spread false information. Nayanthara issued a public apology following the controversy, and highlighted that she, in no way, intended to offend anyone’s personal beliefs.

Apart from that, the Jawan actress is also a part of S Sashikanth’s upcoming sports drama film Test. The film also features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and many more in prominent roles. The film recently finished its production, and is speculated to have entered the post-production stage.

Test has been written by Suman Kumar, while Shaktisree Gopalan has composed the film’s music. Viraj Singh and TS Suresh take care of the film’s cinematography and editing departments respectively.

Nayanthara is also set to reunite with Yogi Babu after a span of six years, in influencer Dude Vicky’s upcoming comedy film Manangatti: Since 1960. The film also features Gouri Kishan, Devadarshini Chetan and many more in prominent roles.

