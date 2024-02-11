Nayanthara shares precious moment as she kisses her son on forehead while enjoying weekend out

Kollywood’s Lady superstar Nayanthara needs no introduction! The actress scored a blockbuster with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan, which hit the screens last year. Nayanthara, who has been busy with her upcoming films and shoots, has now taken some time out of her packed schedule to be with her kids. The actress took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of her weekend.

Nayan shared a video of herself and her husband Vignesh Shivan with their twin boys. This adorable family is spending their weekend together and setting major family goals. As they travel in the car, in one video, Vignesh can be seen carrying one of the twins, while the second is with Nayanthara.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, she wrote, "These 2". Carrying the other one in her arms as he is asleep, the doting mother wrote, "And Us."

Nayanthara regularly keeps sharing oh-so-adorable moments of herself with twin boys Uyir Rudronil and Ulag Dhaivag. Not just Nayanthara but also Vignesh Shivan shares Nayan's happy moments with the toddlers who recently turned one.

After Jawan, Nayanthara was seen in Annapoorani in which she played a chef. The film made headlines for the wrong reasons and was removed from OTT after receiving backlash and complaints for reportedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The case was registered against 8 people including Nayanthara for promoting love jihad. The FIR also mentioned that a character in the film spreads false information about The Ramayana. Soon, Nayanthara issued a public apology making it clear to the audiences that the film was not made to offend anyone's feelings and beliefs.

The Bigil actress is gearing up for her next film, Test co-starring R Madhavan and Siddharth. The post-production works for the film has begun! The film, which also features Meera Jasmine, marks the directorial debut of producer S Sashikanth, the founder of banner YNOT Studios.

Popular singer Shaktisree Gopalan will be making debut as the music director with The Test. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

