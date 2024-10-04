Netizens react as Devara makers add Daavudi song in Jr NTR’s movie along with an additional scene

Post a week after its release, the makers of Jr NTR starrer Devara have decided to add the song Daavudi to the film. The song, which was originally excluded in the initial release, has now been officially confirmed by the makers through an X (formerly Twitter) post.

The makers' post also included the caption, "To all the fans who have been waiting to get into the KILI KILIYE mood." As the much-awaited song has been added to the film, the makers have also included a new scene that leads to the track. With the additional footage being shown in theaters, netizens have taken to their social media accounts to react to it as well.

Check out the official post by makers of Jr NTR starrer Devara:

Here’s how netizens have reacted to the song Daavudi:

The song composed by Anirudh Ravichander was crooned by Nakash Aziz and Akasa, with the Telugu lyrics being penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. Moreover, the song had already gotten quite the praise prior to the film’s release as well due to the fast-paced dance moves by Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva features an action drama tale of the titular character. The man who is notorious for pulling off grand smuggling over the seas gets caught in a kerfuffle with his partners as he finds out the goods he had been acquiring for others.

This leads him to take on any foes around him and eventually become an urban legend who is feared by everyone around him. The film also showcases the life of his son, also played by Jr NTR who is in complete contrast to his father and his tales.

Advertisement

Aside from the RRR star, the movie also has actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and many more in key roles. The film was released back on September 27, 2024, and is also slated to have a sequel in due time.

ALSO READ: Vettaiyan star cast fees: Here’s how much Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati are charging for TJ Gnanavel's film