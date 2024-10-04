Vettaiyan star cast fees: Here’s how much Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati are charging for TJ Gnanavel's film

Superstar Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated action film Vettaiyan. Moviegoers have been excited about this film since its inception, especially to see Thalaiva don his cop avatar once again, following his role in Darbar with Nayanthara. Vettaiyan is scheduled to hit theaters on October 10, do you know how much Rajinikanth charged for the film? According to the latest reports, the Jailer actor has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 125 crore for TJ Gnanavel’s directorial.

Yes, you read that right! As reported by the Times of India, Rajinikanth has been paid Rs 125 crore for Vettaiyan. Alongside him, Manju Warrier, who plays his wife in the film, has charged around Rs 2 to 3 crores. The multi-starrer also features Fahadh Faasil in a central role, with the Pushpa actor signed on for a fee between Rs 2 and 4 crores.

Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan has signed on for the film with a remuneration of Rs 7 crore, while Rana Daggubati and Ritika Singh have charged Rs 5 crore and Rs 25 lakhs, respectively. While Rajinikanth is known as one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, a recent report suggests that Thalapathy Vijay is currently the top-paid Indian actor, charging Rs 275 crores for his upcoming film Thalapathy 69.

For those who may not know, Vettaiyan is an upcoming Tamil film starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The legendary actor will portray an IPS officer involved in high-octane action sequences. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the makers recently unveiled a prevue where Rajinikanth is seen as a fierce encounter specialist.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan features prominent actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Abhirami, and many more in central roles. Notably, Vettaiyan marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. Additionally, it is Mr. Bachchan’s Tamil debut, and the filmmakers have utilized AI to showcase him speaking in Tamil in the movie.

How excited are you to watch Vettaiyan on the silver screen? Don’t forget to tell us in the comments below!

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from the Times of India report. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

