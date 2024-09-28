PICS: Janhvi Kapoor drops breathtaking stills from Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara: Part 1

Devara starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor has finally hit the big screens on September 27, 2024, and is running successfully, Now, the film’s leading lady has shared some blissful stills of herself from the movie as Thangam.

The Instagram post shared by Janhvi Kapoor truly captures the enchanting and breathtaking look she had in her character, donning the complete look of a village damsel.

Check out the post ft Janhvi Kapoor from Devara:

The movie Devara starring Jr NTR in the lead role featured Janhvi Kapoor as the leading love interest of the actor. The actress marked her debut in Telugu cinema with her role as Thangam.

The film which is a two-part film series features the RRR star in a dual role as father and son, namely - Devara and Vara. The movie revolves around the tale of smugglers from four villages of a coastal region who are highly capable in their practices.

However, a certain situation arises where Devara has to turn up against them leading to an infighting and brooding squabble between them. The rest of the film focuses on how Devara becomes a living legend while his son grows up to be in stark contrast to him, being a timid person.

The rest of the movie follows on what happens in Vara’s life as his father continues to be an urban legend, feared by everyone while some strive to hunt him down. Besides Jr NTR, Saif, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also has actors like Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, Jr NTR is next set to appear in the Bollywood movie War 2 starring alongside Hrithik Roshan. The upcoming film directed by Ayan Mukerji is set to mark the actor’s official entry into the YRF spy universe, playing the main antagonist in the film.

Furthermore, Jr NTR is also set to join hands with Salaar director Prashant Neel for his next movie, tentatively called as NTRNEEL.

