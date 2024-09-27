Devara Movie Review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan starrer is a violent action fairytale that loses momentum due to subpar execution

Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 has made it to the big screens after much anticipation. The action drama flick by director Koratala Siva marks the RRR in a dual role as both father and son.

The epic tale features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor (in her Telugu debut) as co-leads with an additional ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and many more in key roles. If you plan to watch the movie in theaters, here’s the Pinkvilla review of the Jr NTR starrer!

The Plot:

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role features the story of a man who is feared and respected among the four villages of a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his life as a dacoit and how he turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

In his fear, other villagers hesitate to step into the world of crime, with several adversaries struggling to regain control. Amidst them, his son Vara also tries to make a living, in complete contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The rest of the film revolves around how Devara’s opponents try to subdue him and overthrow him as a legend, while the menacing figure stands against them…hiding amongst them.

The Good:

Devara: Part 1 is simply a violent fairytale of sorts which is ridden on the insane star power and larger-than-life brought in by Jr NTR. The Koratala Siva directorial largely benefits by adapting a tale that is transpiring across the seven seas and a myth created to invoke fear.

The movie’s central theme is always showcased as fear, serving its purpose throughout the narration. While the film offers grandeur in the realms of people from a mountainous village, it also manages to create awe in the audience with the lead characters, played by Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

The film is a bag of great ideas one after another, getting embedded with the subplots so seamlessly that it’s writing cannot be blamed. Coming to the technical side of the film, the biggest asset and the soul of the film is undoubtedly Anirudh Ravichander.

The Rockstar musician true to his name has gone on to create some epic background scores in the film which are more than whistle-worthy and would raise you up with goosebumps. The film’s musical side was greatly benefitted by his inclusion.

Other than Anirudh, the movie easily benefits from a visual standpoint as well. The magical frames and lighting by cinematographer R Rathnavelu is another high point in the film, along with the editing by Sreekar Prasad, stunts by Kenny Bates and production design by Sabu Cyril.

The Bad:

Coming to the underwhelming aspects of Devara: Part 1, the Jr NTR starrer highly suffers from a lackluster execution by the makers. Despite having a great pitch and some highly entertaining concepts, the film makes us lose our focus due to this very fact.

From a writing standpoint, the movie offers a good tale of action and urban legend but the lengthy runtime, coupled with abrupt shifts in the narration makes us feel uncomfortable as we experience the tale. The first of the film itself takes us to such a peak in its narration while keeping the world-building rooted and concise. However, the sudden change in the film’s tone in the second half makes us lose interest.

Additionally, while some characters are introduced to create an emotional connection towards the protagonist and how he is affected by his surroundings, it fails to hit the same mark with us. Furthermore, the inclusion of Janhvi Kapoor’s character was underused with the placement of the Chuttumalle song coming out of nowhere.

The VFX and CGI of such a grand flick felt underwhelming and it could have offered us some of the most endearing visuals in Indian cinema. The cliffhanger of the entire movie which is set to tie us into the rest of the tale seemed to be ripped off from another blockbuster movie from Telugu cinema as well.

The Performance:

The biggest asset and the man on whose shoulder the entire movie rested was none other than Jr NTR. The actor with impeccable aura and suave dance moves made us entertain, brightening up the screen every time he made his appearance.

The manner in which the actor played as both father and son, especially with contrasting natures reaffirms the actor’s skill as a performer. Along with him, Saif Ali Khan gave us a character who is a text-book antagonist was easily adapted by the actor, making the character his own to its core.

The Verdict:

Devara: Part 1 is an action-packed tale of fear and betrayal which surely passes off as an entertaining watch. While the movie’s entirety is yet to be unfolded, the film in itself gives us a one-time watchable experience, especially for the Jr NTR.

