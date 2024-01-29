Netru Varai: First single from Jayam Ravi starrer Siren is a soulful song that traces a love story

Jayam Ravi is undeniably one of the most prominent faces in the Tamil film industry. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his latest film, Siren. The highly anticipated film is touted to be an emotional action drama, and is helmed by Anthony Bhagyaraj.

After the film’s release being postponed several times, and rumors arising that it would be aiming for a direct OTT release, the makers of the film recently announced that the film will hit the silver screens on February 16th. In the latest update, they have now released the first single from Siren, titled Netru Varai. The song is a soulful track that traces the love story between Jayam Ravi and Anupama Parameswaran’s characters in the film.

Check out the song below:

More about the song

Netru Varai delves deeper into the romantic side of Jayam Ravi’s character, who is said to be an ambulance driver turned criminal. The song which lasts for 4 minutes and 37 seconds talks about how he fell in love with Anupama Parameswaran’s character, and follows their journey until their wedding. Netru Varai in Tamil literally translates to ‘until yesterday’, with the song talking about the differences in the protagonists’ lives now that they have found each other. The lyrics for the song have been penned by veteran writer Thamarai, while Sid Sriram has rendered the vocals. The music for the song has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

More about Siren

As mentioned earlier, Siren is touted to be an emotional action drama film that revolves around an ambulance driver, who becomes a criminal due to circumstances. He patiently awaits his release from prison after 14 long years, just to enter the free world on parole. The film’s teaser, which was released last November also suggested a cat and mouse game between the police and the criminal, further intensifying the plot.

Siren features an ensemble cast including Keerthy Suresh, Anupama Parameswaran, Yogi Babu, and many more in crucial roles apart from the Ponniyin Selvan actor. Similar to Netru Varai, GV Prakash takes care of the film’s songs, while Sam CS composes the background score for the film. Selvakumar SK cranks the camera for the film while Ruben takes care of the film’s editing.

