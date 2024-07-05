NKR 22: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara prequel announced on actor’s 46th birthday; first POSTER out

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most renowned personalities from the Telugu film industry. The actor-producer has always tried to find breakthrough scripts for himself and created a huge space for him in the industry.

Kalyan almost surprised everyone by his 2022 period drama film Bimbisara which not only garnered huge applause but also enthralled everyone with his dynamic presence.

Now, on the joyous occasion of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 46th birthday, the makers of Bimbisara have announced a prequel. Have a look!

NKR’s Bimbisara prequel announced

The official makers of Bimbisara took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a poster of the upcoming film tentatively titled as NKR 22 and wrote, “Get ready to witness the VIRTUE of a LEGEND who ruled Trigarthala ages before BIMBISARA #NKR22 - A PREQUEL to the blockbuster #Bimbisara. Happy Birthday, #NANDAMURIKALYANRAM Exciting updates soon!”

Soon after the news went online, fans took to their comments section and expressed their excitement and happiness about the announcement of an upcoming prequel.

A fan wrote, “Bimbisarudu coming back with more violence this time.” Another user wrote, “Happy birthday. God bless you sir.” One user also wrote, “This is so shocking, i was not expecting. It will be a masiive one NKR sir. Happy Birthday.”

