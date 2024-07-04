Megastar Chiranjeevi extends birthday wishes to music maestro M. M. Keeravaani; shares a special VIDEO

Chiranjeevi who is working with legendary music composer M.M. Keeravaani for his upcoming film, Vishwambhara took to his social media to drop a sweet video on his birthday. The duo are working together after a gap of almost three decades.

Chiranjeevi extends birthday wishes to music composer M.M. Keeravaani

The Megastar took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming video featuring himself and the legendary music composer. Chiranjeevi wrote, “Born on this day, our 'Oscar' M.M. Happy birthday from the bottom of my heart to Keeravaani!”

Check out the video below:

This sweet gesture of the megastar has definitely won a million hearts.

For the unversed, the Waltair Veerayya actor and the music composer have joined forces several times in the past. They have worked together on films like Gharana Mogudu, SP Parasuram, and Apadbhandavudu.

It is worth mentioning that Chiranjeevi and Keeravaani are reuniting once again after almost three decades.

Koduri Marakathamani Keeravaani, fondly known as M. M. Keeravaani, is an Indian music composer, record producer, singer, and lyricist. He is popular for his work predominately in Telugu cinema, however, Keeravaani has also worked in a few Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam industries.

He has been awarded several awards in his long and glorious career in the music industry. Keeravani made history when he was honored with the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu from the 2022 Telugu film RRR. Keeravaani was honored with the Padma Shri for his immense contributions to Indian cinema in 2023.

What’s next for Chiranjeevi?

On the work front, the Megastar will be seen next in Vishwambhara. The upcoming socio-fantasy drama, directed by Vassishta marks the 156th film of Chiranjeevi. Apart from him, Vishwambhara stars brilliant actors like Trisha Krishnan, Surbhi, Harsha Vardhan, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Isha Chawla, and many more playing pivotal roles in the film.

M.M. Keerawani will be composing the music for the film whereas Chota K. Naidu will be handling the cinematography. If everything goes well, Vishwambhara will be released in theaters on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.

