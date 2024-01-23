Nora Fatehi joins Dhruva Sarja’s KD - The Devil Kannada movie

Dhruva Sarja’s KD - The Devil movie shooting is underway with a star-studded cast. The latest addition to this roster is the glamorous Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi. The actress, who is known for her eye-popping dance numbers has been roped in for KD - The Devil. The Indo-Arabic actress is likely to feature in a special dance number in the film.

The announcement was made earlier by production house KVN Productions, welcoming the arrival of Nora Fatehi. “The ethereal beauty Nora Fatehi enters KD’s Warfield to inflame hearts.” read the X (formerly known as Twitter) post. In the short clip posted by the team, Nora Fatehi could be seen intersecting with Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, who is set to play a crucial role in the movie. Nora could also be seen interacting with the director of KD - The Devil, Prem.

Check out the post shared by the producers below:

More about KD - The Devil

Apart from Dhruva Sarja, KD also stars Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Ramesh Aravind, V Ravichandran, and others in important roles. The film has been written and directed by Prem and produced by KVN Productions. The music for the film is being composed by Arjun Janya. KD - The Devil is scheduled for a release in the year 2024.

Advertisement

Upcoming projects of Nora Fatehi

After her appearance in the Kannada movie KD, Nora Fatehi will be back in familiar territory with her next film, titled Crakk. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. The film is touted to be an action/sports drama.

Post Crakk, Nora will also feature in a film titled Madgaon Express, which will be the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu.

Upcoming projects of Dhruva Sarja:

Apart from KD - The Devil, Dhruva Sarja will also be a part of another Pan-Indian film titled Martin, the teaser of which was released a few months ago. Martin stars Dhruva Sarja, Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Nikitin Dheer, Aarash Shah, Achyut Kumar, and many others. The story for the film was written by Arjun Sarja and A.P. Arjun is the director. KGF and Salaar movie fame Ravi Basrur has composed the background score and Mani Sharma has composed the music for the songs.

ALSO READ: Meghana Raj Sarja shares video of son dancing to uncle Dhruva Sarja’s song Karabu; wishes him on birthday