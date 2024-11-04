Odela 2 actor Vasishta N Simha and wife Hariprriya expecting first child together; WATCH their adorable pregnancy reveal video

Actors Vasishta N Simha and Hariprriya are among the most sought-after couples in the South Indian film industry. Recently, they took to social media to announce their first pregnancy. The duo also shared an adorable video from their babymoon.

Sharing the video from their Maldives vacation, the couple penned, "On this auspicious day, we want to share some good news with you all.. Most of you guessed right.. Yes, we are looking forward to our “Kudi”..!! Looking forward to all your wishes- blessings..YES, WE ARE EXPECTING..!! Need all your wishes and blessings. Thank you."

In the video, Hariprriya can be seen flaunting her baby bump while posing with Vasishta. The two actors enjoy a blissful day by the beachside and embrace every moment together.

Soon after they made the post, fans took to the comment section to shower them with well wishes. A social media user wrote, "Congratulations to both of you," while another commented, "Congratulations... All the best. May you have a healthy baby."

Take a look at the post below:

Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya tied the knot in January 2023. The couple got married in the presence of their loved ones and family members at the Ganapati Satchidananda Ashram in Mysore. For the wedding, Hariprriya donned a beautiful traditional silk saree while Vasishta wore a veshti.

Take a look at their wedding photos below:

On January 28, 2023, Vasishta and Hariprriya hosted their grand wedding reception in Bangalore which was attended by their close friends. Meanwhile, the couple had an intimate engagement ceremony in December 2022 at Hariprriya's home.

Work-wise, Hariprriya is well known for her films, including Ugram, Life Jothe, Bell Bottom, Ranna, Bharjari and more. On the other hand, Vasishta is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Odela 2 co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. Some of his notable works include Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, KGF, Arya Love and more.

