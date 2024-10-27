Tamannaah Bhatia serves diva vibes in her hot pink lehenga look and we are totally crushing on her- just like BF Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia is surely turning heads with impeccable fashion and grace. The actress recently attended a Diwali Bash, giving all the glam vibes in her traditional pink lehenga. The lehenga perfectly balanced her elegance and simplicity. We must say the actress is perfectly rocking the bold color lehenga and we can’t take our eyes off her. Let’s have a detailed look.

For a Diwali bash, Tamannah stepped out in the vibrant pink lehenga set. The blouse featured a deep cut and long sleeves, perfect to make a statement without pushing too hard. Moreover, the flowy lehenga is perfect for easy breezy movement. For a night full of glamor, lights, and fun, the fabric has a subtle shimmer that stole the spotlight at the event. To give a traditional and desi touch to her look, the actress opted for a matching dupatta around her waist and wrapped it around her hands.

Her accessories are too on point. To not overdo, Tamannah chose chunky gold jewelry that perfectly complemented her outfit. She paired her choker with multicolor studded with bangles, and her green ring broke her whole pink outfit with a pop of color. The classic, and statement jewelry took her whole Diwali outfit on another level.

We totally loved Tamannaah’s fresh and soft makeup look with a subtle and minimal tones. The defined brows, black eyeliner, and nude lipstick perfectly matched her vibe. Her choice of makeup elevated her natural beauty, giving her glowing and shiny skin. For hairstyle, the actress kept her hair open hair with a side partition with loose waves. Her perfectly styled hair perfectly highlighted her face, and gave a right edge to her Diwali party look.

For footwear, the actress went for silver high heels that are not only stylish but practical. The minimalist design of her outfit, statement jewelry, and her hair and makeup, perfectly allowed her to take the centre stage, and dance the whole night with ease.

Still worried about what to wear for your Diwali Bash? Then Tamannah Bhatia’s choice of monochrome look is worth trying. With stone-studded studs and a statement neckpiece, they take the whole look to a new level, making it the right fit for traditional parties.

