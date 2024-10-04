Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha and husband Bhuvann Ponnannaa blessed with a baby girl during Navratri

Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha and husband Bhuvann Ponnannaa recently took to their social media handles to announce the arrival of their first child. The couple has been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. According to a report by News 18, the actress gave birth to her daughter on September 3.

Announcing the incredible news, Harshika and her husband shared a heartfelt message with their fans. They wrote in a joint post, "Hi all, Happily announcing the arrival of our "Chaikarthi moodi". Harshi & the baby are doing fantastic. According to me she looks exactly like Harshi & according to Harshi the baby is a copy of me. Let's see! Thanks for all the wishes & love throughout the journey. Loads of love (sic)."

Soon after the couple shared the post, their fans and friends took to the comments section to shower them with congratulatory messages.

Actress Krishi Thapanda congratulated the couple and wrote, "Congratulations you guys. sending lots of love to you guys."

Previously, Harshika shared some inside photos from her baby shower ceremony. The pictures featuring actor Ganesh were wholesome and love-filled.

Along with the photos, the actress penned a long note on how the ceremony was all about fun, laughter, and blessings. Expressing gratitude to host Ganesh, Harshika wrote, "I really don't know how to say thanks to you. The food , the decor , the arrangements, the invitees were just super pinpoint perfect. I really love you mam. Thank you again. Ganesh sir thank you for being the bestest host ever. We laughed soooooo much because of you."

Harshika Poonacha is a renowned Indian actress who started her career at a young age. When the actress was in 12th standard, she signed a Kannada film titled PUC. After finishing her schooling, Harshika worked as a TV host for shows like Sarigamapa.

Some of Harshika's best films include Kaasina Sara, Charminar, Chitte, Advaitha and more.

