Vijay Deverakonda reveals being rejected in Kerintha auditions; talks about difference now

Vijay Deverakonda is currently all locked in for his next release The Family Star starring himself in the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film is slated to hit the theaters on 5th April.

In a recent media interaction of the film, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted being asked about working under the production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC)’s banner. He was also asked about the auditions for being part of the film.

Responding to the same, Dil Raju who was also part of the event revealed how Vijay had actually auditioned for a role in the film Kerintha back in the day. Although he wasn't selected for the role and got overlapped, they did get acquainted after the latter’s debut film Pelli Choopulu where he revealed he had come to his office before.

Vijay Deverakonda on being rejected on Kerintha and working with the same banner today

Vijay Deverakonda further responded on the same, saying “I was hurt when I wasn’t selected for the audition. It was this moment that made him realize he had to show what he was capable of to them. Now, I’m working with the same banner which is releasing my film on 5th April.”

For those unaware, Kerintha is a 2015 romantic comedy film directed by Sai Kiran Adivi with actors Sumanth Ashwin, Sri Divya, Sukrithi, Viswant, Tejaswi Madivada, and many more playing key roles. The film depicts the life of six college friends who are trying to find their passion in life and follow their dreams.

About The Family Star

The Family Star is the upcoming romantic family drama film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film directed by Paarsuram Petla features the story of Govardhan, a middle-class family man who lives his life for his family and falls in love with a new acquaintance arriving in his life.

The film also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, marking her first collaboration with Vijay in a film. The film also marks a reunion of the actor and director after their previous hit Geetha Govindam.

