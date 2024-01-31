Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth film OG release date locked?

With big Pan-Indian films taking years to shoot, Pawan Kalyan’s OG has come as a welcome change. The film’s shooting officially began roughly 9 months ago, and since then, the entire team of OG have put their heads down and worked hard to ensure that the film is completed as soon as possible.

In recent developments regarding OG, there have been reports suggesting that the Pawan Kalyan starrer is all set to release on September 27th, 2024 worldwide in theatres. If this release date is to be believed, then a safe assumption can be made that the majority of the shooting for OG has been completed, with the remaining time allotted for post-production work. This is a commendable feat considering Pawan Kalyan’s busy schedule balancing both his acting and political career.

More about Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him ‘OG’

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, OG boasts a massive star cast of Priyanka Arul Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, Prakash Raj, and others. Sriya Reddy, who made her comeback into Telugu cinema with Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, has promised fans that her role in OG is going to be superb. Last time she said that about one of her roles, we witnessed the fierceness of Radha Rama in Salaar.

OG has been written and directed by Sujeeth, who has previously directed two films, Run Raja Run and Prabhas’ Saaho. The film has been bankrolled by D.V.V Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner and the music for the film has been composed by Thaman S.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming projects

Apart from OG, Pawan Kalyan also has two other projects in his lineup, one of which is the Harish Shankar directorial titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The duo has previously worked together in the blockbuster Gabbar Singh, which set a benchmark in Telugu cinema for commercial entertainers to follow. Pawan Kalyan will once again essay the role of a cop in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, but this time Harish Shankar promises that “It’s not just Entertainment.”

The other release in the Powestar’s locker is the action period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film has been in the works for quite some time now, with multiple delays in shoot and production hurdles. However, it is believed that these issues have now cooled down and the film is expected to release in 2024.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan breaks down into tears during Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony