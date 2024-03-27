PHOTOS: Nayanthara showers love on husband Vignesh Shivan as he returns from Singapore: 'Can't explain how we three felt...'

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are some of the most celebrated couples currently present in the industry. The lovebirds always try to motivate and inspire each other by sharing lovely pictures and glimpses of each other along with their adorable twins Uyir and Ulag.

Now, Lady Superstar has shared some other pictures as she meets her love of life as he returns from the hectic schedule of his upcoming directorial.

A glimpse into Nayanthara's meeting with Vignesh

On March 27, Nayanthara took to her social platform Instagram, and shared a bunch of pictures while hugging Vignesh along with her cute twins Uyir and Ulag. She also captioned the pictures and wrote, “Can't explain how we three felt when we saw u after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you! I Love you my everything.” In the pictures, Nayanthara was seen smiling as Vignesh held their loved ones in his arms.

Soon after her post went online fans and well-wishers took to Lady Superstar's comments section and poured immense love for her family. Vignesh Shivan has returned from the hectic schedule of his upcoming film titled Love Insurance Corporation featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in lead roles.