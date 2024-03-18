Meetha Raghunath, Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, Good Night actress gets married

In recent times weddings happening in the celebrity world, actress Meetha Raghunath, known for her roles in films like Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee and Good Night has finally tied the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding.

In a recent post shared by the actress herself, it was revealed that the actress had married who she had been engaged to since November of last year. The actress shared several pictures from her wedding ceremony along with the caption, “My whole heart.”

Good Night actress Meetha Raghunath gets married

The pictures that were shared yesterday, i.e., March 17th featured the actress sporting various looks with her husband beside her. The first picture in the carousel post features Meetha wearing a traditional blue colored saree with a red border which was accentuated by her traditional wedding jewelry.

Further ahead, the actress also donned several looks in sarees spanning from gold, off-white to pink while her husband was seen sporting a rather traditional silk shirt that was well paired with a veshti.

Many of her co-stars including Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee lead Kishen Das were also seen congratulating her on the wedding along with many fans pouring in to wish the actress on her new life journey.

Although the actress has only been part of two feature films in the past years, many are much eagerly waiting for her next film, especially after dropping a stellar performance in the 2023 film Good Night alongside Manikandan.

On the Workfront

Meetha Raghunath debuted in 2022 with the Tamil film Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee starring Kishen Das in the lead role which was a coming-of-age film with a theme of following visions of his future life. The film was written and directed by music composer Darbuka Siva was a direct OTT release on Zee 5 and was well-received.

Furthermore, Meetha was then seen in the much-acclaimed 2023 romantic comedy film Good Night starring Manikandan and Meetha Raghunath alongside Ramesh Thilak, Raichal Rabecca, Balaji Sakthivel and Bagavathi Perumal. The film follows the life events of an IT professional who has a snoring problem, which affects his life.

