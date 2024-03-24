PIC: Samantha Ruth Prabhu overwhelmed to receive wonderful letters from fans; says 'I truly feel your love'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors currently present in the industry. The actor has always entertained her fans and well-wishers with her bright and commendable performances. Samantha is all set for a strong comeback after she took a break from her professional front.

Meanwhile, Samantha had a meet and greet session in Hyderabad on March 23 and has received immense love and affection from her fans. Now, the actress has shared a story and thanked everyone for their love and blessings.

Samantha's kind gesture for her Fan-Army

On March 24, Samantha took to her Instagram story section to share a picture of herself while hugging all the letters that she received during her meet and greet session at Hyderabad and wrote, “Heart is full. Thank you for these wonderful letters. I truly feel your love and warmth!”

The kind gesture from Samantha has already flooded fan pages and die-hard admirers with adorable wishes and blessings for the diva as she is geared up for her powerful comeback.

More about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her comeback

Prime Video has unveiled the title and expanded cast for the Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' espionage action series Citadel. Citadel: Honey Bunny will be the name given to the Citadel world in India. Varun Dhawan and Samantha will headline the cast. Samantha is expected to play Honey, and Dhawan will play Bunny.

Citadel: Honey Bunny will combine the heart-pounding elements of a ruthless spy action thriller with the pleasant attraction of a love story, all set against an eye-catching tapestry from 1990. Samantha was recently present in Mumbai for a major promotional event which revealed the new upcoming series and future films. For the unversed, Citadel: Honey Bunny is an Indian adaptation of the series Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, which premiered last year.

