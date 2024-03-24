Mrunal Thakur seeks blessings at Balkampet Yellamma temple ahead of Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Family Star release

Actor Mrunal Thakur is currently gearing up for her upcoming action-drama titled The Family Star alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film will also mark the first on-screen collaboration between both talented actors.

Meanwhile, Mrunal took some time off from work and went for a spiritual visit to Hyderabad's renowned temple with family.

Mrunal's spiritual visit to Balkampet Yellamma Temple

On March 24, Suresh PRO took to his social platform X to share pictures showing Mrunal Thakur along with them as they sought blessings before The Family Star release. In the picture, Mrunal Thakur was seen in a red-colored Kurta as she smiled and happily posed in front of cameras along with her adorable family.

Suresh also shared a short glimpse as Mrunal was seen seeking blessings for her movie with Vijay Deverakonda. The Family Star is all set to hit the theaters on April 5, 2024.

More about Family Star

The Family Star marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Parasuram Petla, after the 2018 hit film Geetha Govindam. The film is touted as an action entertainer, with Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, and many others playing important roles in addition to the two major stars.

The film's teaser, which was recently dropped, portrays Vijay Deverakonda as a loving family man with anger issues that he has learned to manage. However, events in the film spark his rage, causing his heroic dark side to emerge. The film also delves into a romantic relationship between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. Earlier, Deverakonda shared an adorable video to announce that the film has completed its production and also mentioned that the film will hit the silver screens on April 5th.

Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming films

Apart from The Family Star, Mrunal is set to appear in the Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan, directed by Navjot Gulati and co-starring Huma Qureshi. The film is expected to be released soon. As per the latest reports, Mrunal Thakur will also be making her debut in the Tamil film industry with Silambarasan TR’s highly anticipated STR48, helmed by Desingh Periasamy.

