PHOTOS: Allu Arjun and family fly off to Dubai for iconic wax statue reveal

Everyone’s favorite icon and stylish star, Allu Arjun, was recently spotted arriving at an airport where he is flying off to Dubai for the special reveal of his wax statue. The actor was spotted alongside his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their two children, Ayaan and Arha.

Allu Arjun was snapped donning an all-black outfit with both tee and pants, completely black, and a same-colored baseball cap. Following their father, both Ayaan and Arha were also seen wearing all-black outfits, with his wife seen in a striped green and white shirt and white pants.

Allu Arjun and family travel to Dubai for wax statue reveal

As many already know, Allu Arjun visited the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai early last year. The actor was supposed to unveil the statue later last year but due to certain delays, the reveal was pushed to this year and is finally set to happen.

Now, the statue is finally ready to be unveiled and the Pushpa star is traveling to the event, joined by his wife and loving children. The official announcement of Allu Arjun’s arrival in Dubai was made by the Madame Tussauds Museum itself through their official social media handles, exciting the fans to meet their beloved star.

Allu Arjun’s Workfront

Allu Arjun was last seen in 2021 for the film Pushpa: The Rise which starred him in the titular role alongside an ensemble cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more playing key roles in the film.

The film, directed by Sukumar, was a massive hit in theaters, paving the way for Allu Arjun’s National Award for Best Actor. The film’s second installment, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to release in theaters this year on August 15th, with Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, and many more set to reprise their roles from the last one.

Furthermore, it is expected that Allu Arjun will once again join hands with director Trivikram after their film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and the actor is also expected to team up with Jawan director Atlee for a movie as well.

