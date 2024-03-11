Is Jawan director Atlee charging THIS whopping amount as remuneration for Allu Arjun film?

Arun Kumar, better known as Atlee has unarguably been one of the most commercially successful directors in Tamil cinema for the better part of the 2010s. In 2023 with Jawan, Atlee broke all language barriers, working with Badshah Shah Rukh Khan to create the perfect blend of commercial Bollywood entertainment with Atlee’s stylistic South flavor.

Owing to his brilliant track record of films at the box office, especially his films with Thalapathy Vijay and the recent Jawan, Atlee has now reportedly increased his remuneration to a whopping Rs 60 crores for his upcoming film, making him one of the highest-paid directors in the country. However, there’s no official word regarding the same yet.

For quite some time now, it has been reported that Atlee will next be working with Icon Star Allu Arjun and it looks like things are finally starting to materialize between the two South Indian mavericks. The two have been in talks for quite some time now but if things are finally heading in the right direction, only time will tell.

Allu Arjun’s other work commitments

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for the highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule. The actor is in Vizag at the moment to shoot for an important schedule of the film.

Advertisement

With the makers repeatedly assuring fans that Pushpa: The Rule will hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, it is likely that the shoot of the film is advancing at a good pace.

Allu Arjun will likely start shooting for his film with Atlee immediately after the release of Pushpa: The Rule. If reports are to be believed then Atlee is not looking to work on any other projects right now and is focusing more on his role as a producer with films like Baby John.

It was previously believed that Allu Arjun will start working with long-time collaborator and director Trivikram Srinivas for his next film but it seems that Atlee is next in line.

Apart from the already mentioned projects, Allu Arjun has also held talks with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a potential film under the T-Series banner. However, things have not materialized as of yet.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun receives a warm welcome as he reaches Vizag for Pushpa 2 shoot; fans gather in massive numbers