Meet the sensational Telugu actor who had live-in relationship with his now ex-wife and is currently prominent political figure

An actor from a prominent film family in the Telugu cinema industry started off his cinematic journey in the 1990s. Like his elder brother, the actor became a sensation in cinema with his unique acting style, charisma, and overall mannerisms in movies.

Yes, we are talking about the one and only Pawan Kalyan—the actor who enjoys a significantly large fan base and an even bigger cult following in the industry. Not just one of the highest-paid Indian actors, the Bangaram star is known for his immense philanthropic and political endeavors. Let’s take a closer look at the life of the superstar.

Pawan Kalyan and his cinematic journey

Pawan Kalyan is not only a popular actor but has also been in the Telugu cinema industry since his first film, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. Over the years, the actor has donned the roles of writer, director, producer, stunt coordinator, singer, and even dance choreographer, making him one of the unique filmmakers.

Over the years, the actor has managed to create an impressive fan following with his romantic and action roles in movies. Often providing a powerful screen presence and enigmatic aura, the Kalyan is dubbed as the Power Star of Telugu cinema.

His cinematic ventures initially generated prominence and were noteworthy with dramatic movies like Gokulamlo Seeta and Suswagatham in the late 1990s. While both the films were remakes of Tamil movies like Gokulathil Seethai and Love Today, respectively, the actor catapulted into the superstar he is today with the romantic movie Tholi Prema.

The National Award-winning movie featured the actor in an unforgettable role, still loved and adored by many of his fans and followers. Later on, at the start of the 2000s, Pawan Kalyan started to feature in numerous massive and entertaining roles in films like Thammudu and Badri and also stayed relevant in romance with the classic movie Kushi.

Song from Kushi:

However, with the start of his directorial debut movie Johnny, the actor went on to face average to below-average performances at the box office with movies like Gudumba Shankar, Bangaram, and Annavaram. By 2008, the actor once again tasted a box-office hit with the film Jalsa, directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Further ahead, the actor also appeared in several movies, which ended up being average at the box office but, despite it, also holds a special place among many Telugu cinema lovers. Ultimately, even today, the actor holds substantial love from fans for the kind of roles he has done and has in store for them.

Pawan Kalyan’s personal life

Born to Konidela Venkata Rao and Anjana Devi in Andhra Pradesh, the actor was initially named Konidela Kalyan Babu. The youngest brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu, the actor was also a profound specialist in martial arts and even holds a black belt in karate. Being awarded the title of ‘Pawan’ in a public martial arts presentation, the actor’s name became popularized as so.

Pawan Kalyan's Facebook post:

The actor’s marriage life itself was filled with high and low waves, being married three times in his lifetime. After the release of his debut film in 1996, Kalyan got married to a woman named Nandini in 1997. However, by 2001, the actor had started a live-in relationship with his co-star Renu Desai.

Things took a turn for the worse when Nandini filed a bigamy case against Kalyan in 2007, alleging that he remarried without divorcing her. However, this was refuted as neither of the actors was married at the time, and the Visakhapatnam magistrate court cleared his name due to a lack of evidence.

In the same year, the actor filed a divorce case against his first wife, claiming that she had deserted him after marriage. The case ended with him making a one-time alimony payment of Rs 5 crores.

After eight years of living together, the actor finally married his co-star in 2009 and shares two children with her, namely Akira Nandan and Aadya. However, by 2012, the actors had decided to part ways with their marriage, which Desai claims to have protested against.

Finally, in 2013, Pawan Kalyan married his current wife, Anna Lezhneva, a Russian citizen whom he had met during the shoot of his movie Teen Maar. The couple has been leading a successful marriage together ever since, and they also share two kids, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Pawan Kalyan’s political life

Not just a successful actor in Telugu cinema, Pawan Kalyan is also a notable figure in the state politics of Andhra Pradesh. Starting off his political journey, the actor served as the youth-wing president of the Praja Rajyam Party, founded by Chiranjeevi.

Even though the actor was highly involved in the party’s campaigning, he never contested any seats under them. However, when his brother decided to merge the party in 2011, Kalyan took a break from politics and made a comeback in 2014 with his own party, the Jana Sena Party.

Although the actor enjoys a significantly popular fan following in the state, he had faced defeat in two of the previous assembly elections he had contested. With again appearing as an MLA candidate this year, it would be interesting to see whether this superstar becomes a political figure unlike any before.

