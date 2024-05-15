BUZZ: Dhanush starrer Raayan to have mega audio launch on THIS date in Chennai

Dhanush is currently getting ready for his upcoming film Raayan, and the latest updates about the movie are generating immense excitement among fans.

Recently, the reports about the audio launch of the movie taking place next month have further heightened the excitement surrounding its release.

Raayan to have a grand audio launch

Pan-India actor Dhanush is currently busy with a flurry of projects in the pipeline. Among them, is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year, titled Raayan. This movie also happens to be his second directorial venture.

Unlike his other movies, Rayaan is indeed extra special for him as this will mark his 50th venture as an actor and his second film as a director. The action thriller film is slated for a theatrical release on June 13, 2024.

With less than a month remaining before the D-day, as per sources, the team of Raayan is preparing for a grand audio launch event. It is anticipated that the event will unfold at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai on June 1st and 2nd. However, no official confirmation has been released by the team yet.

If the reports are to be believed then it can be a very well thought strategic move by the makers to promote and highlight the movie before its release. Given the fact that Raayan’s music is helmed by the legendary singer and composer AR Rahman, the audio launch event can surely attract a lot of eyeballs.

More about Raayan

Raayan features a stellar cast including SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Produced under the Sun Pictures banner and helmed by Kalanithi Maran, the movie Raayan is written and directed by Dhanush, who will also be seen in the movie as the protagonist.

It is an action-thriller movie that began its pre-production work in January, last year. Raayan was extensively shot in and around Chennai and is currently in its last phase of production and post-production.

Apart from Raayan, the Atrangi Re actor is also working on Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera along with Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

