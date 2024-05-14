Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth cheated on each other, leading to divorce? Singer Suchitra of infamous 'Suchi Leaks' makes scandalous claims

Suchitra Ramadurai has once again hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. This time she has commented on Dhanush’s marriage with Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa.

The singer is caught in a hot controversy following her shocking claims about Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's marriage and divorce in a recent Interview.

Singer Suchitra's shocking claims about Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's marriage

In her candid discussion with a YouTube channel Kumudam, Suchitra claimed that the Atrangi Re actor and his wife Aishwaryaa had cheated multiple times on each other during their course of marriage.

Talking on the same lines, she said "Aishwaryaa is accusing Dhanush of cheating on her but that is what she has also done throughout the marriage. That is double standards, no?"

“They’ve been a couple who have been systematically cheating on each other,” she continued.

Further, she spoke about how Dhanush has been a dutiful father to his sons, Yatra and Linga while calling Rajinikanth's daughter a ‘bad mother’. However, Suchitra said that she hopes both the children are raised at their grandfather's house.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's marriage and divorce

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had exchanged wedding vows in 2004 and after 18 years of marriage, the duo called for separation.

Announcing the news, the Maari actor shared a note and wrote,''18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.''

Later in April 2024, the couple officially filed for divorce after living separately for the past couple of years and decided to part ways legally as well.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dhanush has several projects in the pipeline including Raayan, Kubera, and Tere Ishk Mein.

On the other hand, Aishwaryaa's last directorial Lal Salaam received mixed responses from the audience and critics alike. The film performed average at the box office.

