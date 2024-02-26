Premalu: Naslen, Mamitha Baiju’s romantic comedy flick to release in Telugu on THIS date

Premalu, the cheeky romantic comedy featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, was released on February 9th, and has garnered widespread critical and commercial acclaim. The film is centered around two college students in Hyderabad.

The film, which is helmed by Girish AD, is now gearing up for its release in Telugu. As per reports, the film will be released in Telugu on March 8th, 2024. Additionally, according to a report by TOI, SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya is quite interested in exploring the cross-cultural appeal of the film, and has bought the film’s Telugu dubbing rights. It is also learned that Premalu's dubbing works are currently in progress. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited from the makers of the film.

More about Premalu

Premalu marks the third collaboration between lead actor Naslen, and director Girish AD. Additionally, it also marks the second time that the actor and Mamitha Baiju have shared screen space, after the 2022 film Super Sharanya, which was also helmed by the same director.

As mentioned earlier, the film revolves around Naslen’s character Sachin, who, after completing his graduation, distances himself from his family due to the strained relations. Although he aspires to go abroad, it does not work out, forcing him to enroll in a GATE coaching in Hyderabad. It is here that he comes across Mamitha’s character, and catches feelings for her. However, Mamitha has a totally different liking. Whether Mamitha’s character will come to reciprocate the feelings forms the crux of the story.

Check out the film’s trailer below:

Cast and crew of Premalu

Premalu marks the third directorial venture of Girish AD. Apart from Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, the film also features Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Shameer Khan and others in crucial roles as well. Additionally, Mathew Thomas makes a cameo appearance too.

The film has been bankrolled by Fahadh Faasil, Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Pothan under their production banner Bhavana Studios. Kiran Josey has co-written the film while Vishnu Vijay composed the music for the film. Ajmal Sabu and Akash Joseph Varghese took care of the film’s direction of photography and editing respectively.

