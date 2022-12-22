EXCLUSIVE: Suriya exits Bala's Vanangaan; Arun Vijay to replace him

As we all know, Suriya is no more a part of Bala's Vanangaan. The director recently released a statement saying Suriya decided to opt out after several changes were made to the film. He was not sure whether it would have suited the character of Suriya and even confirmed that the decision was taken by mutual agreement. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Arun Vijay is locked for Vanangaan, to play the lead role which was initially designed for Suriya.

"Arjun Vijay gave his nod for the film immediately and is super excited about teaming up with Bala for the first time in his film career. The movie is set to begin pre-production from January 2023 and the team is currently working to make an official announcement soon," a source close to the development said.