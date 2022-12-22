EXCLUSIVE: Suriya exits Bala's Vanangaan; Arun Vijay to replace him
Arun Vijay is locked for Vanangaan, to play the lead role which was initially designed for Suriya.
As we all know, Suriya is no more a part of Bala's Vanangaan. The director recently released a statement saying Suriya decided to opt out after several changes were made to the film. He was not sure whether it would have suited the character of Suriya and even confirmed that the decision was taken by mutual agreement. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Arun Vijay is locked for Vanangaan, to play the lead role which was initially designed for Suriya.
"Arjun Vijay gave his nod for the film immediately and is super excited about teaming up with Bala for the first time in his film career. The movie is set to begin pre-production from January 2023 and the team is currently working to make an official announcement soon," a source close to the development said.
Vanangaan also features Krithi Shetty and Mamitha Baiju in the film. Krithi will romance the lead actor, Arjun Vijay while Mamitha Baiju will be seen playing the role of his sister.
Meanwhile, here's a full statement from director Bala on Suriya's exit.
"I wanted to direct a movie called Vanangaan with my brother Suriya. But due to some changes in the story, I now have doubts whether this story will be suitable for Suriya. He has full faith in me and in this story. It is my duty as a brother to not cause any embarrassment to my younger brother who has so much love, respect, and trust. So, both of us have discussed and unanimously decided that Suriya will withdraw from the movie. It was a decision he made in his best interest, although he was saddened by it."
