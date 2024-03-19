Kanguva Sizzle Teaser OUT: Suriya set to become a valiant warrior in this visual spectacle

Suriya is all set to arrive with his much-awaited magnum opus of a film called Kanguva starring as a valiant and ferocious warrior set in a fantasy-filled period world.

The new teaser offers a series of stunning visuals filled with spectacles and treats as a glimpse for the audience to step into the world of Kanguva and be able to witness the showdown that is set to happen between Suriya and Bobby Deol.

Check out the sizzle teaser of Kanguva here:

The sizzle teaser offers a brand new view into the world of Kanguva and the dynamics which is set to take place within this action-filled fantasy world. The teaser showcases some visually stunning views of the world of Kanguva where the characters can be seen interacting within open plains and forests most times.

As soon as the teaser starts, it features the setting in which the film is taking place and how the battle between two warriors is brewing to happen, both being ferocious in nature and going head-to-head with each other. In addition to the settings, the film also portrays a series of graphically enhanced wildlife which also pairs well with the story’s narrative, finally ending with a clear visual of Bobby Deol and Suriya, with a banging background score provided by Devi Sri Prasad.

About Kanguva

Kanguva is the upcoming Indian fantasy action movie starring Suriya in the lead role with Madhan Karky and Adi Narayana crafting a screenplay which is directed by Siruthai fame Siva. The film which has been quite the buzz for some time now is said to feature Suriya in six different roles.

The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Bobby Deol and Disha Patani making their Tamil debuts, alongside actors Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and many more. The film is slated to be released in theaters in 2024 and is said to be released in ten different languages across India, which will also be available in 3D.

