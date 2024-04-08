Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser OUT: Allu Arjun arrives in style again as he is set to wreak havoc

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule unveil the official teaser of the Allu Arjun starrer flick. The stylish star is here once again to wreak havoc in a new avatar. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Published on Apr 08, 2024  |  11:21 AM IST |  246
Makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to release the action-packed flick of the year starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film directed by Sukumar is slated to hit the big screens on 15th August 2024.

Now, the makers are finally here with a power-packed punch of a teaser featuring Allu Arjun once again as the fiery Pushpa. The teaser features a whole new look for the stylish star and it seems that he is definitely going to raise hell this time.

Check out Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser:


ALSO READ: Inside Allu Arjun's birthday party: Customized signature Pushpa cake, posing with his ladylove Sneha, and more

Credits: YouTube (Mythri Movie Makers)
