PHOTOS: Inside Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday party

Allu Arjun is all set and welcoming his 42nd birthday today, making it a special day not only for himself but also for his fans and family. Pictures from the party have surfaced online, and in one of them, he can be seen posing alongside his wife.

In a few pictures shared by Allu Sneha Reddy, the actor was seen wearing a stylish printed t-shirt, paired with his white-colored pants and sneakers. He also clicked a picture with his wife, who was also wearing a white dress. Both of them posed for a beautiful picture while standing in front of a red background, which also had the iconic silhouette of the actor behind them.

Check out the inside pictures of Allu Arjun’s birthday party

The pictures also gave a glimpse into the birthday cake of the actor, where we can see it being a two-tier cake with photos of Allu Arjun adorned on top of it. Today at midnight, the Telugu superstar stepped out of his residence with swag to address his fans, who had gathered outside his home.

The actor was seen coming out and stepping on an elevated platform inside his home as he waved toward the cheering and hooting public. The awe really created an environment of excitement and cheer.

Furthermore, adding excitement to the stylish star’s birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are all set to unveil the official teaser of the film. The team is supposed to present the teaser by 11:07 AM, which has undoubtedly created massive expectations.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the upcoming sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, continues the story of Pushpa from the film’s first part and the clash set to happen with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, IPS. The film also has an additional cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and many more.

The film, directed by Sukumar, is currently slated to release on August 15, 2024, coinciding with Independence Day this year. The film is also said to have been made on a whopping budget, making it one of the most expensive films in India.

