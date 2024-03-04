Rajinikanth sports mundu look as he poses with wife Latha, daughter Aishwarya at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is a name that needs no introduction. The actor who is known for his magnetic onscreen presence worldwide still charms us with impeccable roles and achievements. In the span of his 48-year career, he has achieved a benchmark that one could only think of.

Thalaivar was also invited to the grand pre-wedding celebration of renowned business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani who will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant this year. Rajinikanth graced the event along with his beautiful wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth family graces pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

On March 3, the event reached its final course as the 3-days celebration ended. On Day 3, the theme was set as a version that also followed a Maha Aarti ceremony. During the ongoing event, Thalaivar made his presence with his wife and daughter. As per the occasion, Thalaivar opted for a white colored shirt along with a dhoti that maintained his charm. His wife Latha Rajinikanth donned a Kanjeevaram silk saree for the occasion while Aishwarya was seen in a red Anarkali dress.

During the event, Thalaivar also had a meet-and-greet session with many renowned personalities from the industry. The pictures and videos have been circulated online from the final segment of the pre-wedding festivities.

Rajinikanth and family at Jamnagar

On Sunday morning, Thalaivar Rajinikanth along with his family arrived at Jamnagar ahead of the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Rajinikanth sported a casual look with a blue T-shirt and a sling bag, while his wife Latha also opted for a comfortable traditional look. Aishwarya went for a cozy look with blue jeans, a graphic sweatshirt and sneakers.

Advertisement

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day pre-wedding celebrations ended with a gala event called Hastakhshar. The three-day pre-wedding bash hosted thousands of guests, including several Bollywood and Hollywood luminaries.

On day 2 of the event,the three Khans of Bollywood along with Pan-India star Ram Charan decided to rock the stage with their energetic performance on the RRR song Naacho Naacho (Naatu Naatu). The Khans were seen giving a twist to the song Naacho Naacho with their iconic film poses.

Rajinikanth on the work front

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is currently busy for his upcoming action-thriller Vettaiyan helmed by TJ Gnanavel. Recently, a video on social media surfaced in which Rajinikanth was seen reaching the shoot location in a police uniform where fans gathered to take a close look at the actor's presence. The film also has a star-studded cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and many more in pivotal roles.

The Petta star will also feature in Thalaivar 171, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will be produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, with music composed by Masters Anbariv.

ALSO READ: Dhanush’s 18YO son Yathra to debut as cinematographer in Raayan? Here’s what we know