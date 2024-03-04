Dhanush’s 18YO son Yathra to debut as cinematographer in Raayan? Here’s what we know

Dhanush’s son Yathra is not an unfamiliar name to cinephiles around the country. As per the latest reports, the starkid is all set to make his debut in the technical department soon. However, the field that he has chosen has come forth as a surprise to fans and cine-goers all around.

It is reported that Yathra is set to make his film debut, not as an actor, but as a cinematographer, and is a part of Dhanush’s upcoming film, Raayan, which is also directed by the Captain Miller star. However, it is unclear if Yathra is a part of the cinematography team, or is heading it, and official confirmation regarding this is awaited from the makers. Nonetheless, it is understood that the youngster wants to learn the craft from his father, and his uncle Selvaraghavan who plays a prominent role in the film.

What we know about Raayan so far

On February 19th, 2024, the makers of the film revealed that Dhanush’s 50th film as lead in the film industry, which he is also directing, will officially be titled Raayan. They also released the film’s first look poster which featured Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan.

Later, one day at a time, the makers revealed the character posters as well, introducing the film’s ensemble cast which includes SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Aparna Balamurali, Prakash Raj, Saravanan and many more.

It is understood that the film is currently in its post-production stage and has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Further, AR Rahman composes the film’s music and Prasanna GK takes care of the film’s editing.

Starkids chose other fields than acting

Incidentally, if Yathra does go into cinematography, he wouldn’t be the first star kid to do so. In August 2023, it was revealed that Jason Sanjay, the eldest son of Thalapathy Vijay, had signed his directorial debut with Lyca Productions. While further details of the film have been kept under wraps, several rumors are circulating, suggesting that Dhruv Vikram, or Dulquer Salmaan will play the lead role in the film. Further, it is also speculated that S Shankar’s daughter Aditi will be playing the female lead, and that AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen will be composing the music for the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

