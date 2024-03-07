Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya addresses criticism over her film Lal Salaam; 'I will take both...'

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's latest film Lal Salaam starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles has been in headlines since its release. The film was based on a social-sport drama and failed to impress a huge section of netizens despite a powerful cameo of Thalaivar Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai.

Now, in a recent update, Aishwarya has spoken about Rajinikanth's special cameo role in the film and how it became an important character for the film.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth on Thalaivar’s cameo appearance and criticism around Lal Salaam

During a post-interview session with Cinema Vikatan, when the interviewer asked Aishwarya about the character of Rajinikanth's cameo part that later became center stage of the film, the Lal Salaam director said, “When we wrote the story, the character of Moideen Bhai was only there for 10 minutes.”

She added, “He was just another character in the film, like Senthil or Jeevithamma, or Kali. But when someone with the status of a superstar is brought in to play that character, we couldn't just confine it to 10 minutes. Eventually, it became that the film revolved around Moideen Bhai, and that is the right way for it as well. When an actor of that magnitude and image comes into the project, circumstances dictate that the film should revolve around that character.”

Aishwarya also addressed the criticism that Lal Salaam received and mentioned that in the first half, she and the crew tried to have a non-linear format of storytelling but that did not work thoroughly with the audience. She also revealed that 2 days before the film's release, they reshuffled some scenes to add Moideen Bhai in the first half and she wanted 20 minutes more before the climax so that she could've added more compelling scenes to connect with the audience.

Concluding her statement, Aishwarya said, “As a filmmaker I understood that audience saw in a different way. I will take both criticism and appreciation equally and happy, I can better myself and that is biggest learning.”

More about Lal Salaam

Aishwarya Rajinikanth returned to the director’s chair for Lal Salaam after 8 years. The story revolves around two aspiring cricketers who also share a special bond of friendship that leads to some drastic changes in their happy and peaceful lives. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth were featured in key parts while, Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah played minor parts in the film. Thalaivar Rajinikanth made a surprise guest appearance in the movie.

In addition, former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev also made a cameo appearance in the sports drama. The film's technical personnel included music composer A R Rahman and editor Pravin Baaskar, and it was bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah through Lyca Productions.

Watch Lal Salaam trailer

Rajinikanth’s upcoming films

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is now preparing for his forthcoming action flick Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Recently, a video leaked on social media which shows Rajinikanth arriving at the shoot venue in a police uniform and fans flocking to take a closer look at the actor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and many more in key roles.

The Kabali star will also appear in Thalaivar 171, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kalanithi Maran will bankroll the film under the Sun Pictures brand, with Masters Anbariv composing the soundtrack.

