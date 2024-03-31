PHOTO: Ram Charan and wife Upasana enjoy Easter with furry pal Rhyme

As many people are already aware, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela manage the account of their furry baby Rhyme. The cute doggy is always an internet sensation and without any doubt, it is the same today.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, the RRR actor and his wife were spotted today along with their friends in an easter special photo. The post had the caption, “Happy Easter Sunday. adults only pic ! Ok !”

Check out Rhyme Konidela’s Easter special picture with Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela

The special picture shared on Rhyme’s official handle features Ram Charan and Upasana alongside many of their friends. Judging from the picture, it seems that all of them are having a laid-back vacation for Easter this year.

Coming to Ram Charan’s filmography, the actor had recently announced two of his next films. The first of them is tentatively titled RC16 which is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

The film has brought in Janhvi Kapoor for the female lead role and a pooja ceremony of the same had also happened recently. The film also has Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a key role and is said to be a village-based sports drama.

Moreover, Ram Charan has also announced that his 17th film, tentatively called RC17 is set to be directed by Sukumar. This marks the actor and director’s second collaboration since their blockbuster film Rangasthalam, with expectations of this one being bigger than the former.

Ram Charan’s next

Ram Charan is next set to appear in his film Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. The film features Kiara Advani as the female lead along with actors like SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more playing key roles.

The film is said to revolve around an IAS officer who sets out to correct the corrupt political system in society. The film has been in the making for quite some time and is expected to be released later this year. The film’s first single called Jaragandi was also released recently, which was musically crafted by Thaman and choreographed by Prabhudeva.

