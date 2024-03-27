Game Changer first single Jaragandi OUT: Get grooving with Ram Charan on this highly energetic dance number

Pan India superstar Ram Charan is on his way to celebrate his 39th birthday, especially as the actor has so many big upcoming projects along with a grand collaboration with Sukumar. And to make his birthday more special, the makers of his upcoming political thriller Game Changer have unveiled their first song, titled Jaragandi.

The music has been composed by super-talented S Thaman. The song has been released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, respectively.

Makers took to their social platform X and wrote, “The MEGA MASS BLAST is here #Jaragandi is out no Turn up the speakers and ignite the stage with full on energy! #HBDRamCharan.”

The song has been filmed in a very vibrant manner, filled with lots of colors and scenery. The lyrical video song introduces Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's foot-tapping with each other. The background score done by S Thaman has been synced beautifully with each shot, while the lyrics penned by Anantha Sriram are completely perfect in every manner. The song has been sung exceptionally well by Daler Mehendi and Sunidhi Chauhan, while it has been choreographed by dance legend Prabhu Deva.

There is also another special treat waiting for Ram Charan's die-hard fans, as the song will be played simultaneously in 150 theaters where Ram Charan's global blockbuster Magadheera is screening, which was helmed by ace director SS Rajamouli.

More about Game Changer

The action-thriller, produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the name Sri Venkateswara Creations, stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in prominent roles, with Anjali, S J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar playing pivotal roles. Ram Charan portrays both father and son in the Shankar-directed film. The film Game Changer will be released in many languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Watch Game Changer official announcement

Ram Charan's upcoming films

Ram Charan will also feature in Buchi Babu Sana's upcoming film, tentatively titled RC16. According to rumors, RC16 is a sports-themed rural film in which Janhvi Kapoor portrays the love interest. Kannada Superstar Dr. Shivarajkumar also plays a crucial role.

Recently, the creators of RC16 held a special pooja ceremony attended by Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, director Buchi Babu Sana, and famed music composer AR Rahman. Meanwhile, filmmaker Sukumar has revealed a major project with Ram Charan, tentatively dubbed RC17. The project will be bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, and music will be helmed by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad.

