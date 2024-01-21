Ram Charan-Chiranjeevi surprise fans with meet and greet before leaving for Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir inauguration

There is nothing like the fanfare actors receive in this country, especially down South where actors are worshipped as nothing less than Gods. One such actor who has received tremendous love throughout the decades is Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has remained a force of nature despite hits or flops, the true hallmark of a star.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi greet fans at their residence

Just today, Chiranjeevi along with Ram Charan greeted their fans who were patiently waiting to catch a glimpse of the Mega duo. The fans kept hooting and cheering as Ram Charan ushered them to wait just a little longer to catch a glimpse of the Megastar. And as soon as Chiranjeevi entered, the entire crowd erupted as a proud Ram Charan looked on in awe of his father. It was truly an endearing moment to see Ram Charan, take a step back and let his father soak in the limelight.

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi headed off for the Ram Mandir inauguration

Post the interaction with the fans, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi are believed to have headed off to catch a flight to Ayodhya, where they will be attending the prestigious Ram Mandir inaugural event. The Megastar also penned an emotional note earlier, proclaiming his excitement and honor on receiving an invitation to attend the event and called it a divine intervention from ‘Chiranjeevi’ Lord Hanuman himself.

Other prominent Indian personalities gracing the event

The Ram Mandir inauguration which is set to be held tomorrow on the 22nd of January, will mark the consecration of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya amidst celebrities and prominent Indian personalities from across the country. Prominent South Indian celebrities like Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Superstar Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Rishab Shetty, Mohanlal, and many others are set to grace the event.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar are just a few of the names from Bollywood that will also be at the event.

Important sports figures such as Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, along with wife and actress Anushka Sharma are also set to make their presence felt at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inaugural event.

