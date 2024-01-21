Reports: Thalapathy Vijay buys brand new luxury car and the price will SHOCK you

Actor Thalapathy Vijay, despite achieving a superstardom status has always remained down to earth and modest in his way of living life. But if there is one luxury asset the actor loves the most, it is his jaw-dropping collection of cars. From the Mini Cooper S and the Audi A8 to the Rolls Royce Ghost, the actor does not shy away from his luxury purchases.

The latest entry into the glorious collection of luxury cars belonging to Thalapathy Vijay is the BMW i7 xDrive 60, an electric model that is a rarity in India. This lavish car is priced in the range of a whopping 2 - 2.3 crore Indian rupees. However, there's no official word regarding the same.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movies

The actor has had a pretty good 2023, with the commercially successful Varisu, releasing at the start of the year. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally emerged as a commercial success despite mixed responses from the audiences. Vijay also had a solid finish to the year with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, which served as an addition to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Vijay is currently working on a project titled GOAT, or Greatest Of All Time. The film is being written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, who is known for making the most inventive films in Kollywood, such as Maanadu and Mankatha. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, GOAT also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, Yogi Babu, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, and Jayaram among many others. The film is being produced by Archana Kalapathi of AGS Entertainment. The first-look posters have created intrigue among film fans, with many already making their guesses and assumptions about the storyline of the film.

After GOAT, it looks like Vijay is going to be taking a bit of a break from his acting career and give it a shot in politics. The actor has not signed any film after GOAT, but there have been reports that Leo 2 is on the cards and even Lokesh Kanagaraj in an interview confirmed that Leo 2 is definitely on. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.

